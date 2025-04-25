DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 13.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.58% to Rs 1741.89 croreNet profit of DCB Bank rose 13.74% to Rs 177.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 20.58% to Rs 1741.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1444.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.81% to Rs 615.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 535.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 20.67% to Rs 6470.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5362.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1741.891444.60 21 6470.595362.04 21 OPM %69.0869.96 -68.6568.67 - PBDT238.18209.67 14 828.61721.96 15 PBT238.18209.67 14 828.61721.96 15 NP177.07155.68 14 615.33535.97 15
