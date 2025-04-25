Friday, April 25, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Technologies Q4 PAT climbs 12% QoQ to Rs 189 cr

Tata Technologies Q4 PAT climbs 12% QoQ to Rs 189 cr

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Tata Technologies' consolidated net profit jumped 12% to Rs 188.87 crore, despite a 2.41% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,285.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit jumped 20.12% while revenue declined 1.18%.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 258.09 crore during the quarter, up 14.1% QoQ and 11.83% YoY

Operating EBITDA shed 0.3% to Rs 233.4 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 234 crore in Q3 FY25. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 18.2% in Q4 FY25 as against 17.8% in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from services segment was up 1.1% QoQ and 2.9% YoY to Rs 1,024.1 crore. During the quarter, LTM stood at 13.2% as against 12.9% in Q3 FY25.

 

In dollar terms, total operating revenue stood at $ 148.3 million, down 4.7% QoQ. Services segment revenues came in at $118.1 million. In constant currency services, revenue remained flat sequentially.

On financial year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 0.36% to Rs 676.95 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 679.37 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1% to Rs 5168.45 crore in FY25 as against Rs 5,117.20 crore in FY24.

Warren Harris, chief executive officer and managing director, said: I am pleased with the way our business performed in fiscal year 25. Over the year, we closed a total of 17 large deals which included one marquee deal exceeding $500 million, two $50 million plus deals, and one $20 millionplus deal. We continued strengthening our customer base, with 44 customers now in the milliondollar-plus category. We remain optimistic about medium-to-long-term automotive ER&D spending, driven by sustained innovation in electric, autonomous, and sustainable mobility. Our deep domain expertise, expanded SDV offerings and AI solutions across the product value chain position us well as the sector resets.

Savitha Balachandran, chief financial officer, said: This quarter, we achieved strong profitability and solid cash flow performance despite operating in a demanding environment, through our unwavering and rigorous execution. FY25 represents the fourth consecutive year of margins exceeding 18%; we also achieved the highest cash flows in the company's history. Moving forward, we remain committed to maintaining operational discipline while making thoughtful investments in talent and capabilities to drive long-term value for our stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.35 per share and one time special dividend of Rs 3.35 per share for FY25.If approved at the annual general meeting (AGM), shall be paid/dispatched within the statutory time limit of 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

Shares of Tata Technologies declined 3.34% to end at Rs 693.25 on the BSE.

Rites bags Rs 28-cr work order from MCL for rail connectivity project

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Market decline for 2nd day; broader mrkt underperforms

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Navkar Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

