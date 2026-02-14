DCM Shriram Industries standalone net profit rises 51.05% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 1.73% to Rs 254.47 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram Industries rose 51.05% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.73% to Rs 254.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 258.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales254.47258.94 -2 OPM %9.865.53 -PBDT22.8915.29 50 PBT18.3411.06 66 NP11.547.64 51
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:38 PM IST