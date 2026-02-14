DCM Shriram Industries standalone net profit rises 51.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.73% to Rs 254.47 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries rose 51.05% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.73% to Rs 254.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 258.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.254.47258.949.865.5322.8915.2918.3411.0611.547.64

