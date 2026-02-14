Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.45% to Rs 7.87 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.45% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.879.775.463.990.320.260.120.100.120.10

