Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 19.45% to Rs 7.87 croreNet profit of Fine Line Circuits rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.45% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.879.77 -19 OPM %5.463.99 -PBDT0.320.26 23 PBT0.120.10 20 NP0.120.10 20
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:38 PM IST