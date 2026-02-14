Mukta Agriculture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Reported sales nilNet profit of Mukta Agriculture reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:37 PM IST