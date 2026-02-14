Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 35.04% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 28.31% to Rs 114.32 croreNet profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 35.04% to Rs 13.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.31% to Rs 114.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales114.3289.10 28 OPM %18.6316.31 -PBDT20.2612.65 60 PBT18.8211.17 68 NP13.9910.36 35
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:37 PM IST