Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DCW slumps after Q1 PAT falls nearly 33% YoY to Rs 6.7 crore

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
DCW tumbled 5.82% to Rs 71.72 after the company reported 32.7% fall in net profit to Rs 6.72 crore despite a 14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 499.52 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY24.
On the segment front, PVC revenue added up to Rs 195.14 crore (up 18% YoY) while that from Caustic Soda amounted to Rs 108.14 crore (down 19.56% YoY) in the June24 quarter.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
CPVC revenue was Rs 84.92 crore (up 82.9% YoY), Soda Ash revenue was Rs 58.94 crore (down 2.1% YoY), revenue from Synthetic Iron Oxide Pigments was Rs 48.49 crore (up 81% YoY) and Other revenue was Rs 3.87 crore (down 19.8% YoY).
Total expenditure aggregated to Rs 495.76 crore, up by 16.2% as compared with the same period last year.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 10.14 crore, down by 33.8% from Rs 15.32 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
DCW manufactures a wide range of chemicals. It has five divisions: PVC, soda ash, caustic soda (including synthetic rutile), CPVC and SIOP.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Top 20 football transfers in 2024 and all-time highest transfer fees

Elected min should hoist tricolour, politics over it unfortunate: Sisodia

Trump praises Xi, Putin, Kim Jong Un in Elon Musk interview: Key remarks

Interarch Building Products Ltd to open Rs 600-cr IPO on August 19

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tests 79K, down 600 pts as HDFC Bank weighs; Nifty near 24,150

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon