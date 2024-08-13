Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 842.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.31% to Rs 3134.15 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon rose 842.35% to Rs 119.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.31% to Rs 3134.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2920.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3134.152920.7815.2513.48201.08160.76113.4763.83119.4912.68