TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 32.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.28% to Rs 273.78 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 32.65% to Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.28% to Rs 273.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 220.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.