DCX Systems consolidated net profit declines 73.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.72% to Rs 195.62 croreNet profit of DCX Systems declined 73.70% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 36.72% to Rs 195.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 309.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales195.62309.12 -37 OPM %-1.945.97 -PBDT13.9624.43 -43 PBT10.6623.83 -55 NP5.2219.85 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content