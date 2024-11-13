Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit declines 2.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.20% to Rs 18.79 croreNet profit of Alphalogic Techsys declined 2.31% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.20% to Rs 18.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.7912.51 50 OPM %8.7816.79 -PBDT2.332.43 -4 PBT2.302.40 -4 NP1.271.30 -2
