DCX Systems edges higher after bagging export order from various international clients

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

DCX Systems added 1.62% to Rs 302 after the company announced that it has bagged exports orders worth Rs 28.60 crore from various clients.

The company has received an order worth Rs 13.60 crore for manufacture and supply of CIWS antenna from Israel-based ELTA Systems.

Furthermore, DCX Systems secured additional contracts totaling Rs 15 crore for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies to ELTA Systems, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems (Israel), Elbit Systems (Israel), and other international clients.

DCX Systems is an Indian defense manufacturer specializing in the production and supply of electronic systems, subsystems, and cable & wire harness assemblies for international and domestic customers.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of DCX Systems declined 25.19% to Rs 10.01 crore while net sales rose 0.93% to Rs 200.01 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

