Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

DCX Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 192.85 crore

Net loss of DCX Systems reported to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 192.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 195.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales192.85195.62 -1 OPM %-6.65-1.94 -PBDT-1.5113.96 PL PBT-5.3110.66 PL NP-9.045.22 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 372.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 372.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 41.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 41.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Skyweb Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Skyweb Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Birla Cotsyn India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Birla Cotsyn India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 76.29% in the September 2025 quarter

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 76.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon