KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 76.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.76% to Rs 646.50 croreNet profit of KNR Constructions declined 76.29% to Rs 104.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 441.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 66.76% to Rs 646.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1944.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales646.501944.86 -67 OPM %29.7944.72 -PBDT147.31928.14 -84 PBT132.22690.21 -81 NP104.66441.47 -76
