Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 41.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.01% to Rs 6638.19 croreNet profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 41.51% to Rs 101.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.01% to Rs 6638.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4810.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6638.194810.10 38 OPM %2.803.13 -PBDT153.06109.87 39 PBT138.7596.68 44 NP101.1571.48 42
