Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 372.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 293.03% to Rs 15.80 croreNet profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects rose 372.00% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 293.03% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.804.02 293 OPM %29.8733.83 -PBDT5.011.37 266 PBT4.711.01 366 NP3.540.75 372
