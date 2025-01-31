Business Standard

DE Nora India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd, SRG Housing Finance Ltd, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd and A B Infrabuild Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 January 2025.

DE Nora India Ltd lost 12.84% to Rs 889.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1108 shares in the past one month.

 

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd crashed 12.22% to Rs 536.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23239 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7796 shares in the past one month.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 8.46% to Rs 325.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 734 shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd dropped 8.16% to Rs 122.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35364 shares in the past one month.

A B Infrabuild Ltd pared 7.50% to Rs 78.89. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12878 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

