Deep Energy Resources standalone net profit rises 409.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Deep Energy Resources rose 409.09% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.25% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales04.50 -100 014.90 -100 OPM %0-1.56 -013.62 - PBDT0.430.17 153 1.593.77 -58 PBT0.410.15 173 1.523.70 -59 NP0.560.11 409 1.362.79 -51
First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

