Deepak Fertilizers &amp; Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 32.75% to Rs 1852.64 crore
Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp declined 76.92% to Rs 57.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 249.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 32.75% to Rs 1852.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2754.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1852.642754.76 -33 OPM %15.2316.74 -PBDT187.77438.66 -57 PBT96.60383.57 -75 NP57.56249.44 -77
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

