Sales decline 32.75% to Rs 1852.64 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp declined 76.92% to Rs 57.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 249.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 32.75% to Rs 1852.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2754.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1852.642754.7615.2316.74187.77438.6696.60383.5757.56249.44