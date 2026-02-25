Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Deepak Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 199.96 crore

Net profit of Deepak Industries rose 2.30% to Rs 27.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 199.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales199.96180.54 11 OPM %18.8820.78 -PBDT37.7637.52 1 PBT37.7637.52 1 NP27.9827.35 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 32.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 32.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 50.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 50.74% in the December 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty suggests positive start for key indices

GIFT Nifty suggests positive start for key indices

Stock Alert: HG Infra, IRFC, RVNL, Schaeffler India, Dr Reddys Lab, Waaree Energies

Stock Alert: HG Infra, IRFC, RVNL, Schaeffler India, Dr Reddys Lab, Waaree Energies

Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 270-cr EPC order from Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 270-cr EPC order from Central Railway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVoda Idea Share PriceShree Ram Twistex IPOGold and Silver Rate todayIDFC First Bank Fraud CaseIMD Weather Update TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPOVivo 70 FE