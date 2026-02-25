Deepak Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 199.96 crore

Net profit of Deepak Industries rose 2.30% to Rs 27.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 199.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.199.96180.5418.8820.7837.7637.5237.7637.5227.9827.35

