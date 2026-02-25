Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 50.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 215.23 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor declined 50.74% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 215.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 210.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.215.23210.3910.8712.9016.2222.987.6215.495.6711.51

