Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 32.38% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.26% to Rs 215.20 croreNet profit of Elantas Beck India rose 32.38% to Rs 39.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 215.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 196.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.89% to Rs 147.78 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 139.56 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 847.81 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 748.51 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales215.20196.97 9 847.81748.51 13 OPM %20.9017.75 -20.3119.29 - PBDT58.6444.84 31 219.81198.47 11 PBT52.8439.98 32 198.54183.44 8 NP39.3729.74 32 147.78139.56 6
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST