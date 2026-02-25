Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 270-cr EPC order from Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 270.22 crore from Central Railway for execution of traction infrastructure works under an EPC model.

The order pertains to the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of a 220/132/55 KV traction substation, sectioning posts (SPs) and sub-sectioning posts (SSPs) in the 2x25 KV traction system (Scott-connected transformer) for the DaundSolapur section. The project is aimed at meeting the 3,000 MT loading target.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is to be executed within a period of 24 months. The total cost of the work stands at Rs 270,22,24,735.83, inclusive of applicable taxes.

RVNL clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. The company also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Rail Vikas Nigam is engaged in executing a wide range of railway infrastructure projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, cable-stayed bridges, and institutional buildings.

The company reported a 3.65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 322.83 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 311.44 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 2.56% YoY to Rs 4,684.46 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 0.74% to end at Rs 321.65 on the BSE.

