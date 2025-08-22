Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delays in admission process continue to be a challenge in insolvency cases says IBBI Chairperson

Delays in admission process continue to be a challenge in insolvency cases says IBBI Chairperson

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Ravi Mital, Chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), addressed the ASSOCHAM Industry Roundtable Interaction on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Stressed Assets as the Chief Guest yesterday. Mital noted that delays in the admission process continue to be a challenge in insolvency cases. He stated that the new framework is aimed at making resolution faster and more efficient without compromising the rights of stakeholders. He further observed that India is moving closer to practices followed in other economies, where insolvency matters are handled with greater speed and effectiveness. He also called upon consultants, advisors, bankers, and creditors to take an active role in this transition, contribute to confidence-building, and support the development of a stronger insolvency framework for the future.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Apollo Hospitals' promter group pares 1.3% stake for Rs 1,489.33 crore

Apollo Hospitals' promter group pares 1.3% stake for Rs 1,489.33 crore

R Systems Intl sizzles after inking pact to acquire Novigo Solutions

R Systems Intl sizzles after inking pact to acquire Novigo Solutions

Hikal slides after receiving USFDA warning letter for Jigani Facility

Hikal slides after receiving USFDA warning letter for Jigani Facility

IZMO hits the roof, rallies 44% in two days after tech milestone

IZMO hits the roof, rallies 44% in two days after tech milestone

Texmaco Rail gains after bagging Rs 103-cr wagon order

Texmaco Rail gains after bagging Rs 103-cr wagon order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon