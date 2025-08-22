Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems Intl sizzles after inking pact to acquire Novigo Solutions

R Systems Intl sizzles after inking pact to acquire Novigo Solutions

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

R Systems International surged 11.54% to Rs 472.75 after the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Novigo Solutions, strengthening its product engineering and full-stack agentic-AI capabilities.

Novigo Solutions, a specialist in low-code/no-code (LCNC) development and intelligent-automation services. It has been growing strongly and delivered 44% revenue CAGR over the last three years with 25% EBITDA margin and healthy free cash flow.

The strategic acquisition creates a global digital product engineering services powerhouse with Rs 2,060.0 crore (around $240 million) revenue and Rs 380.0 crore (approximately $45million) EBITDA, offering engineering, deployment, and management of enterprise-scale fleets of AI agents under a single, governed platform.

 

The transaction includes an upfront cash consideration of Rs 400 crore, along with additional stock consideration linked to future EBITDA achievement. The acquisition will be EPS accretive for R Systems from the first year.

This strategic move positions R Systems well to address the evolving market landscape, as enterprises reallocate IT budgets towards autonomous, compliance-ready AI workflows. The acquisition integrates R Systems OptimaAI Suite with Novigos UiPath Diamond-tier automation practice and Microsoft Copilot Centre of Excellence, positioning the combined entity as a leader uniquely equipped to design, orchestrate, and operate the intelligent enterprises of the future.

The acquisition helps the company expand its offerings in the fast growing Middle East region and gain delivery presence in Bangalore and Tier 2 cities (e.g. Mangalore).

Also Read

debt fund

Best Debt Funds in 2025: Liquid, Money Market or Gilt - Where to invest?

PTC Industries logo

PTC Industries jumps 9% on bagging ₹110-cr order from BrahMos Aerospace

Swraj paul

NRI industrialist Swraj Paul passes away in London at 94

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI live scorecard

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bartlett removes both Proteas openers cheaply

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat

Titagarh, Texmaco Rail gain up to 5%; good time to buy railway stocks?

Nitesh Bansal, CEO & managing director, R Systems International, said, As enterprises move from pilots to production-grade AI agents which are governed by robust orchestration and compliance frameworks, the acquisition of Novigo Solutions acts as an accelerator in our journey to lead the Agentic AI revolution. By integrating Novigos automation depth into our OptimaAI portfolio, we can now take customers from model engineering to autonomous execution under one roof. It's not just about adding scale; it is about adding synergistic, high-margin capabilities that translate into stronger outcomes for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome the highly talented Novigo team to the R Systems family.

Praveen Kalbhavi and Mohammed Hanif, CEO and CTO, Novigo Solutions, said, We have built a world-class practice in making businesses faster and smarter through lowcode platforms and intelligent automation. Joining R Systems accelerates our mission to deploy agentic AI and automation tools at scale. Now, supercharged by R Systems OptimaAI Suite, our UiPath and Microsoft agentic workforce can be deployed to solve our clients' most complex problems. Our high-quality talent across Mangalore, emerging as Indias Silicon Beach, and all our locations will complement the global engineering strengths of R Systems. We look forward to growing the business further with R Systems.

R Systems is a leading digital product engineering company that designs and develops chip-to cloud software products, platforms, and digital experiences that empower its clients to achieve higher revenues and operational efficiency.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 204.9% to Rs 75.85 crore on 6.9% increase in net sales to Rs 462.02 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail gains after bagging Rs 103-cr wagon order

Texmaco Rail gains after bagging Rs 103-cr wagon order

Veerhealth Care receives fresh orders from its US customer

Veerhealth Care receives fresh orders from its US customer

GHV Infra Projects receives LoI from Valor Estate

GHV Infra Projects receives LoI from Valor Estate

Yen weakens as Japan inflation stays above BOJ target

Yen weakens as Japan inflation stays above BOJ target

INR likely to stay subdued amid dollar strength abroad

INR likely to stay subdued amid dollar strength abroad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon