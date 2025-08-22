Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IZMO hits the roof, rallies 44% in two days after tech milestone

IZMO hits the roof, rallies 44% in two days after tech milestone

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

IZMO hit the 20% upper circuit on Friday at Rs 585.60, marking its second consecutive session of strong gains.

The stock has jumped 43.99% in two consecutive days, fuelled by optimism around a breakthrough innovation announced by its semiconductor arm izmomicro.

On Thursday, izmomicro unveiled a high-density silicon photonics packaging platform, positioning itself as a pioneer in Indias semiconductor ecosystem. The platform supports 32-channel fiber input and output with an industry-leading insertion loss of less than 2 dB, addressing one of the toughest challenges in the field. It also integrates 32 DC I/Os, 4 RF I/Os, and high-speed RF performance up to 70 GHz, setting new benchmarks for photonic-electronic system integration.

 

"Achieving this level of fiber density with ultra-low insertion loss is a defining moment for izmomicro," said Dinanath Soni, executive director of izmomicro. "Only a handful of companies worldwide have demonstrated this capability, and we are proud to be the first in India. This breakthrough validates our years of R&D in precision packaging and positions us as a critical partner for the global silicon photonics industry. As AI and data-driven applications demand ever-higher performance, our innovation will help power the infrastructure of the future."

Silicon photonics is central to overcoming the physical limits of copper interconnects, enabling multi-terabit optical communication required by hyperscale data centers, AI clusters, and next-generation 5G/6G networks. By solving key packaging challenges, izmomicro has addressed a critical industry bottleneck.

The global silicon photonics market, valued at $2.65 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to over $9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of more than 25%.

Also Read

debt fund

Best Debt Funds in 2025: Liquid, Money Market or Gilt - Where to invest?

PTC Industries logo

PTC Industries jumps 9% on bagging ₹110-cr order from BrahMos Aerospace

Swraj paul

NRI industrialist Swraj Paul passes away in London at 94

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI live scorecard

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bartlett removes both Proteas openers cheaply

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat

Titagarh, Texmaco Rail gain up to 5%; good time to buy railway stocks?

IZMO is a global provider of automotive digital retail solutions. It operates three synergistic divisions izmomicro, which offers semiconductor packaging and design solutions; izmocars, which delivers automotive content, digital retail platforms, and virtual reality; and FrogData, which provides AI-driven analytics and decision-making tools for automotive dealerships.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of IZMO declined 0.50% to Rs 6 crore while net sales rose 18.77% to Rs 56.51 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

R Systems Intl sizzles after inking pact to acquire Novigo Solutions

R Systems Intl sizzles after inking pact to acquire Novigo Solutions

Texmaco Rail gains after bagging Rs 103-cr wagon order

Texmaco Rail gains after bagging Rs 103-cr wagon order

Veerhealth Care receives fresh orders from its US customer

Veerhealth Care receives fresh orders from its US customer

GHV Infra Projects receives LoI from Valor Estate

GHV Infra Projects receives LoI from Valor Estate

Yen weakens as Japan inflation stays above BOJ target

Yen weakens as Japan inflation stays above BOJ target

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon