Delhivery reports turnaround Q4 performance

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Delhivery reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 72.56 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 68.47 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 5.6% YoY to Rs 2,191.57 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 71.72 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 70.70 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 119 crore in Q4 FY25, up 158.7% compared with Rs 46 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin expanded to 5.4% in Q4 FY25 as against 2.2% in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from express parcel business increased 3% to Rs 1,256 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,217 crore in Q4 FY24. Shipment volumes grew 1% YoY to 177 million in Q4 FY25 from 176 million in Q4 FY24, despite a decline in overall 3PL industry volumes and consumption headwinds.

 

Part Truck Load revenue jumped 24% year on year (YoY) to Rs 517 crore during the quarter. Volumes grew 19% YoY to 458K MT in Q4 FY25 from 384K MT in Q4 FY24.

Service EBITDA margin expanded significantly to 10.8%, an increase of 866 bps YoY from 2.2% in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, revenue from supply chain services fell 2.14% YoY to Rs 229 crore, Truckload revenue stood at Rs 151 crore, down 13.22% YoY, while revenue from cross broader services increased 9.68% YoY to Rs 34 crore.

On full year basis, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 162.11 crore in FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 249.19 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 9.7% to Rs 8,931.90 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 8,141.54 crore in FY24.

Sahil Barua, MD & chief executive officer, said, We continue to deliver steady performance in our core transportation businesses. Our ongoing measures to improve profitability are visible in Q4 numbers and we expect continued momentum on this front as growth picks up in FY26.

Delhivery is India's largest fully-integrated logistics services provider. The company provides a wide range of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, partial truck load (PTL) freight, Truckload (TL) freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services.

The counter shed 0.86% to Rs 321 on Friday, 16 May 2025.

First Published: May 17 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

