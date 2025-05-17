Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bihar cabinet approves renaming of Gaya town to 'Gaya Ji' citing sentiment

Bihar cabinet approves renaming of Gaya town to 'Gaya Ji' citing sentiment

Additional chief secretary S Siddharth said the renaming of Gaya to 'Gaya Ji' was based on local sentiments and the town's historical and religious importance, as decided in a state cabinet meeting

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Taking to X, Janata Dal United (JDU) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha thanked CM Nitish Kumar for renaming the town (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gaya town in Bihar will now be known as 'Gaya Ji'. The decision was taken into a state cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting the State's additional chief secretary S Siddharth said that the decision was taken in view of local sentiments and the townS historical and religious significance.

Taking to X, Janata Dal United (JDU) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha thanked CM Nitish Kumar for renaming the town

"I am thankful to the honourable Chief Minister from the bottom of my heart for this important decision of changing the name and hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of 'Gayaji'," he said.

 

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also welcomed the decision and said that this decision highlights the religious significance of Gaya.

Also Read

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

Secret Service questions Comey over his '86 47' social media post

Donald Trump, Trump

'Bad & dangerous day for America': Trump slams SC over migrant ruling

Ship, maritime

Maharashtra govt approves shipbuilding policy to develop maritime infra

Pitch Report for RCB vs KKR

IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

At least 4 dead after tornado, severe storm batter St. Louis, says mayor

At least 4 dead after tornado, severe storm batter St. Louis, says mayor

"The decision of the state cabinet to rename Gaya as 'Gayaji' is a matter of welcome and pride. This decision not only further highlights the religious significance of Gaya but also reflects the NDA government's dedication towards Sanatan culture and commitment to the preservation of religious places," Prasad wrote on X.

Gaya town is known for its religious significance. Lakhs of tourists from across the globe visit Gaya every year during 'Pitrapaksh' to offer 'Pind Daan' to the souls of ancestors.

Gaya was the part of the ancient Magadh Empire. The city is located on the bank of Falgu River. hree hills Mangala-Gauri, Shringa-Sthan, Ram-Shila and Brahmayoni surround it from three sides. The most attractive destination in Gaya is Vishnupad Temple. The temple is located on the bank of river Falgu River and has footprint of Vishnu incised into a block of basalt. People believe that Lord Vishnu killed Gayasur by placing his foot on Gayasur's chest.

Bodhgaya is also situated in Gaya which is one of the most important and sacred Buddhist pilgrimage centre in the world. It was here under a banyan tree, the Bodhi Tree, Gautama attained supreme knowledge to become Buddha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IIFT, first offshore campus, Dubai, Centre

Highlights: IIFT's proposal to open first offshore campus in Dubai approved by Centre

Justice Bela Trivedi

Bar Council of India urges SCBA to organise farewell for Justice Trivedi

Nirav Modi

UK HC rejected Nirav Modi's bail keeping in mind sheer quantum of fraud: ED

Rajnath Singh (Photo: X@rajnathsingh)

IMF funding to Pakistan akin to backing terror, says Rajnath Singh

Kapil Mishra

Delhi govt to set up welfare board for gig workers, frame schemes

Topics : Nitish Kumar Gaya Bihar Bihar government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon