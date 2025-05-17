BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 157.14 croreNet profit of BMW Industries declined 7.41% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 157.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.73% to Rs 75.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 628.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales157.14137.31 14 628.62598.19 5 OPM %21.2528.40 -23.4024.46 - PBDT36.3635.11 4 143.89130.83 10 PBT23.2024.84 -7 99.7986.32 16 NP17.6219.03 -7 75.0563.75 18
