Tera Software consolidated net profit rises 56.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.03% to Rs 33.56 croreNet profit of Tera Software rose 56.91% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.03% to Rs 33.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 140.66% to Rs 9.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.96% to Rs 107.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.5623.14 45 107.2684.48 27 OPM %10.888.12 -11.457.81 - PBDT3.792.19 73 12.557.67 64 PBT3.752.15 74 12.417.52 65 NP2.951.88 57 9.413.91 141
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content