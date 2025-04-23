Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delta Corp gains as Q4 PAT zooms 127% YoY to Rs 165 cr

Delta Corp gains as Q4 PAT zooms 127% YoY to Rs 165 cr

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Delta Corp added 1.05% to Rs 94.20 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 127.26% to Rs 164.56 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 72.41 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations declined 1.20% to Rs 182.65 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 184.87 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 142.80% to Rs 252.86 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 104.13 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses shed 0.73% YoY to Rs 154.06 crore during the quarter. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 15.35 crore (down 35.42% YoY), and license & registration fees were at Rs 30.39 crore (down 1.04% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from the casino gaming division fell 3.20% YoY to Rs 166.39 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue from the hospitality division jumped 22.94% YoY to Rs 16.72 crore during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit tumbled 31.52% to Rs 59.35 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 86.68 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 146.54 crore in Q4 FY25, down 4.86% year on year.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit added 1.94% to Rs 248.99 crore despite a 13.98% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 729.63 crore in FY24 over FY23.

For the year ended 31st March 2025, the company reported exceptional items amounting to Rs 213.22 crore. This includes a net gain of Rs 130.49 crore on the sale of 51% equity shares in its subsidiary, Deltatech Gaming (DGL). Following this transaction, DGL ceased to be a subsidiary and is now accounted for as an associate company under the equity method.

Additionally, a gain of Rs 81.65 crore was recognized on the fair valuation of the remaining 49% stake in DGL. A further gain of Rs 1.08 crore arose from the strike-off of Delta Offshore Developers, a wholly owned and non-material foreign subsidiary. In the previous financial year, exceptional items stood at Rs 49.78 crore, which included a profit of Rs 58.79 crore from the sale of equity shares in Caravella Entertainment and a write-off of Rs 9.01 crore related to IPO expenses.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of 125%, i.e., Rs 1.25 per equity share. The dividend will be paid by the company to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic, and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality, and real estate.

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

