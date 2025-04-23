Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engineering jumps as investors cheer Rs 987 cr rights issue plan

Lloyds Engineering jumps as investors cheer Rs 987 cr rights issue plan

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Lloyds Engineering Works rose 3.88% to Rs 69.58 after the company said its board approved rights issue worth Rs 987.26 crore to power strategic expansion and long-term growth.

The rights issue comprises 30.85 crore equity shares priced at Rs 32 each, with Rs 16 payable on application and the remaining amount to be paid in one or more calls on or before 31 March 2026. The issue will increase Lloyds Engineering Works (LEWL)'s paid-up share capital by 20.93% post-issue, and reflects the companys commitment to scaling its engineering operations and deepening its market presence.

The record date for eligibility to receive rights entitlements has been set for 28 April 2025. Eligible shareholders will be entitled to 9 rights equity shares for every 34 fully paid-up shares held as on the record date. The rights issue will open on 15 May 2025, and close on 30 May 2025.

 

Proceeds from the issue will be deployed across a series of forward-looking initiatives. This includes the refurbishment and modernization of the companys Murbad (Thane) manufacturing facility, the acquisition and upgrade of assets from Bhilai Engineering Corporation (BECL), and the expansion of Techno Industries, which LEWL acquired in FY25. Additional funds will bolster working capital to support a swelling order book and ensure smooth execution of complex turnkey projects.

Some of the capital will also be allocated for general corporate purposes, aligned with LEWLs continuous growth agenda. The utilization of funds will be monitored by India Ratings, a monitoring agency appointed under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, to ensure accountability and transparency.

Lloyd Engineering Works is a complete customised Process plant equipment-providing company in India. It provides a complete engineering and infrastructure solutions package by designing engineering, manufacturing, fabrication and installation. Its products cover various categories in heavy equipment, machinery and systems for the carbon sector, oil & gas, steel plants, power plants, nuclear plant boilers and turnkey projects. Various authorities like the Industrial Boiler Regulatory Authority, SGS UK, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, etc. have approved its facilities. The company's manufacturing facilities are located in Murbad, Thane and headquartered in Mumbai.

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 24.37% to Rs 33.68 crore while net sales rose 14.04% to Rs 229.72 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Waaree Energies spurts after Q4 PAT soars 34% YoY to Rs 619 cr

Waaree Energies spurts after Q4 PAT soars 34% YoY to Rs 619 cr

Suzlon wins 378 MW wind energy project from NTPC Green Energy

Suzlon wins 378 MW wind energy project from NTPC Green Energy

Havells India Q4 PAT spurts 16% YoY to Rs 522 crore

Havells India Q4 PAT spurts 16% YoY to Rs 522 crore

Delta Corp gains as Q4 PAT zooms 127% YoY to Rs 165 cr

Delta Corp gains as Q4 PAT zooms 127% YoY to Rs 165 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon