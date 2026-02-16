Monday, February 16, 2026 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Desco Infratech secures orders worth Rs 40 cr

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
Desco Infratech has received the following purchase orders worth Rs 40.43 crore in power and solar infrastructure segments from KP Group as detailed under:

1. Purchase Order from Sun Drops Energia for execution of Solar Infrastructure Works; and

2. Purchase Order from KP Energy for execution of Cable Laying with Digging in Gujarat.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

