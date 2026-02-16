Desco Infratech secures orders worth Rs 40 cr
Desco Infratech has received the following purchase orders worth Rs 40.43 crore in power and solar infrastructure segments from KP Group as detailed under:
1. Purchase Order from Sun Drops Energia for execution of Solar Infrastructure Works; and
2. Purchase Order from KP Energy for execution of Cable Laying with Digging in Gujarat.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 10:04 AM IST