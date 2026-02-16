Monday, February 16, 2026 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fractal Analytics IPO debuts today in B Group

Fractal Analytics IPO debuts today in B Group

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
The equity shares of Fractal Analytics (Scrip Code: 544700) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. At 09:33 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a discount of 1.22% to the issue price of Rs 900.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

