Fractal Analytics IPO debuts today in B Group
The equity shares of Fractal Analytics (Scrip Code: 544700) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. At 09:33 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a discount of 1.22% to the issue price of Rs 900.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:51 AM IST