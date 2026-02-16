Shares of Aye Finance list in B Group
The equity shares of Aye Finance (Scrip Code: 544699) are listed effective 16 February 2026 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. At 09:30 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a premium of 0.78% compared to issue price of Rs 129.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:51 AM IST