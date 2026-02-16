Monday, February 16, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Titagarh Rail Systems slides as Q3 PAT drops 23% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Titagarh Rail Systems slides as Q3 PAT drops 23% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems fell 1.06% to Rs 756.95 after its consolidated net profit tanked 23.48% to Rs 48.03 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 62.77 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations decreased 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 832.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax from continuing operations stood at Rs 65.15 crore in Q3 FY26, down 26.40% year on year.

Total expenses fell 7.13% to Rs 770.34 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. During the quarter, cost of raw materials & components consumed stood at Rs 643.33 crore, down 7.83% YoY, while employee benefits expense was at Rs 30.61 crore, up 40.41% YoY.

 

On segmental front, revenue from freight rail systems stood at Rs 665.70 crore (down 21.93% YoY) and revenue from passenger rail systems stood at Rs 166.36 crore (up 236.82% YoY), during the quarter.

Titagarh Rail Systems is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Freight Wagons, Passenger Coaches, Metro Trains, Train Electricals, Steel Castings, Specialised Equipments & Bridges, Ships, etc. The Company caters to both domestic and export market.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

