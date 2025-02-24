Monday, February 24, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DEV IT bags Rs 2.4 crore order for digital development from NICSI

DEV IT bags Rs 2.4 crore order for digital development from NICSI

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) has secured a significant work order worth Rs 2.4 crore from National Informatics Centre Services (NICSI) for the development of application software and a website.

National Informatics Centre Services is a Government of India undertaking project of Lok Sabha Secretariat. The contract entails the design, development, implementation, and maintenance of application software and a website.

The order is expected to be executed within a time period of approximately 9 months to 1 year. The broad consideration of the contract is approximately Rs 2.4 crore.

Dev Information Technology is a technology solution provider helping companies in their digital transformation from advisory to execution, backed by expert applications and infrastructure management.

 

The company's consolidated net profit added 1.77% to Rs 1.72 crore on a 50.36% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 47.71 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) rose 0.31% to Rs 129.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

