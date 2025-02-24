Monday, February 24, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal shares slide

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index falling 711.35 points or 2.44% at 28486.14 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 4.32%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.3%),Vedanta Ltd (down 3.37%),NMDC Ltd (down 3%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.55%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.31%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.22%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.21%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.48%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 537.96 or 1.17% at 45318.04.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 164.79 points or 1.18% at 13850.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 262.95 points or 1.15% at 22532.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 908.25 points or 1.21% at 74402.81.

On BSE,1144 shares were trading in green, 2790 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

