Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Pfizer Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Pfizer Ltd notched up volume of 9.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51359 shares

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 February 2025.

Pfizer Ltd notched up volume of 9.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51359 shares. The stock rose 5.50% to Rs.4,320.35. Volumes stood at 16716 shares in the last session.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd notched up volume of 23.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.89% to Rs.385.00. Volumes stood at 4.36 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd notched up volume of 26.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.95 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.03% to Rs.771.20. Volumes stood at 37.38 lakh shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd recorded volume of 23.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.84% to Rs.1,028.70. Volumes stood at 4.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd notched up volume of 24.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.43% to Rs.1,622.50. Volumes stood at 9.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

