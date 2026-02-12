Devine Impex standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.29% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Devine Impex rose 400.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.460.3430.438.820.140.030.140.030.100.02

