Devine Impex standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 35.29% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Devine Impex rose 400.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.460.34 35 OPM %30.438.82 -PBDT0.140.03 367 PBT0.140.03 367 NP0.100.02 400
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:05 PM IST