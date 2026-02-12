Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 2.84% to Rs 16.75 croreNet Loss of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reported to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.84% to Rs 16.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.7517.24 -3 OPM %-11.88-1.62 -PBDT-2.97-1.00 -197 PBT-3.57-1.65 -116 NP-3.06-1.12 -173
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:05 PM IST