Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 100.52% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 19.60% to Rs 65.66 croreNet profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 100.52% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.60% to Rs 65.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales65.6654.90 20 OPM %21.0916.14 -PBDT12.807.79 64 PBT10.345.38 92 NP7.663.82 101
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:34 PM IST