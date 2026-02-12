Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 100.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.60% to Rs 65.66 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 100.52% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.60% to Rs 65.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.65.6654.9021.0916.1412.807.7910.345.387.663.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News