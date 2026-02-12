Shri Vasuprada Plantations consolidated net profit declines 43.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 45.62 crore

Net profit of Shri Vasuprada Plantations declined 43.25% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 45.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

