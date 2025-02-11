Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 32.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.04% to Rs 68.88 croreNet profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 32.15% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.04% to Rs 68.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales68.8849.54 39 OPM %4.694.14 -PBDT3.565.15 -31 PBT3.485.06 -31 NP2.493.67 -32
