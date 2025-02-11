Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.87% to Rs 123.00 croreNet profit of Hitech Corporation declined 43.48% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 123.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 129.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales123.00129.30 -5 OPM %10.7510.71 -PBDT10.2911.03 -7 PBT1.233.51 -65 NP1.432.53 -43
