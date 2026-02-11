Landmark Cars consolidated net profit rises 24.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.56% to Rs 1345.08 crore

Net profit of Landmark Cars rose 24.82% to Rs 14.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 1345.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1195.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1345.081195.035.495.5659.1350.0421.1716.0114.1811.36

