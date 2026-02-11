Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 48.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 70.22 crore

Net profit of Olympia Industries rose 48.28% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 70.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 59.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.70.2259.492.292.980.780.650.550.440.430.29

