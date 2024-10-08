Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hi-Tech launches QIP; floor price at Rs 194.98 /share

Hi-Tech launches QIP; floor price at Rs 194.98 /share

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Hi-Tech announced that its board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 194.98 per share.

The floor price of Rs 194.98 is at a discount of 1.5% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 197.95 on the BSE.

The company stated that it may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hi-Tech Pipes is in the business of manufacturing of ERW steel round & section pipes, cold rolled strips & engineering products and distribution of the same.

 

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 62.17% to Rs 18.05 crore on 27.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 866.98 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 0.48% to Rs 198.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: BJP extends lead in Haryana; big names trailing

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Hi-Tech Pipes launches QIP at floor price of Rs 194.98 per share; stock up

India women vs Sri Lanka women preview

Women's T20 WC, IND vs SL Preview: Will India register a big vs Sri Lanka?

Iltija Mufti

Jammu-Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: Accept verdict of people, says 'trailing' Iltija Mufti

Explosion

Blast at firecracker making unit in UP: Three police personnel suspended

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon