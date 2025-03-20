Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhani Services rallies on signing MoU for 5.37-acre plot to develop real estate project

Dhani Services rallies on signing MoU for 5.37-acre plot to develop real estate project

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Dhani Services gained 3.17% to Rs 61.24 after the firm, through its wholly owned subsidiary, executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with certain landowners on 5.37 acres to develop a real estate project in Gurgaon.

These projects will be subject to registration with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and other necessary regulatory approvals.

This MoU will expand the companys ongoing 100%-owned project, Indiabulls Estate & Club, in Sector 104, Gurgaon, increasing the total area from 24 acres to 29.37 acres. The total development across these 29.37 acres is expected to cover 70.8 lakh square feet, with a projected revenue of approximately Rs 12,065 crore, based on current selling prices in the project.

 

Dhani Services has transferred its stock broking business, including depository and other related ancillary services.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 4.66 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 89.41 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income fell 30.4% YoY to Rs 14.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

ISGEC Heavy Engineering infuses additional Rs 2.55 cr in Isgec Titan Metal Fabricators

ISGEC Heavy Engineering infuses additional Rs 2.55 cr in Isgec Titan Metal Fabricators

Nifty scales 23,200 level; oil & gas shares surge

Nifty scales 23,200 level; oil & gas shares surge

Sensex, Nifty extends gains; IT shares outperforms; VIX slides 3.23%

Sensex, Nifty extends gains; IT shares outperforms; VIX slides 3.23%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon