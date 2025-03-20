ISGEC Heavy Engineering infuses additional Rs 2.55 cr in Isgec Titan Metal Fabricators

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has completed the additional equity infusion of Rs 2.55 crore in the capital of venture and subsidiary company namely Isgec Titan Metal Fabricators. Accordingly, the company has been allotted 1,02,000 equity shares of Isgec Titan Metal Fabricators.
Meanwhile, the other joint venture partner has been allotted 98,000 equity shares against additional investment of Rs 2.45 crore.
After the aforesaid allotment, there is no change in the percentage of shareholding of the joint venture partners in Isgec Titan Metal Fabricators, which remains at 51% -49% both before and after the allotment.
